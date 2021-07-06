Show You Care
GRAPHIC: video shows aftermath of Adventureland accident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some riders that were recording their ride on the Raging River witnessed the overturned raft at Adventureland. One rider jumped out to help free the trapped riders.

Police in Altoona said 11-year-old, Michael Jaramillo, died in the incident. His brother David, who turns 16 tomorrow, is reportedly in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

