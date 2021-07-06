GRAPHIC: video shows aftermath of Adventureland accident

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Some riders that were recording their ride on the Raging River witnessed the overturned raft at Adventureland. One rider jumped out to help free the trapped riders.

Police in Altoona said 11-year-old, Michael Jaramillo, died in the incident. His brother David, who turns 16 tomorrow, is reportedly in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family.

