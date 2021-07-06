Show You Care
Driver killed in I-380, Highway 30 crash

Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver involved in a rollover crash that shut down the I-380 ramp onto Highway 30 on Monday has died.

Cedar Rapids police say a Chevy Trailblazer with three people inside rolled over on the ramp several times, ejecting the driver and front-seat passenger.

The driver, 29-year-old Charles Yochem of La Porte City, died in the crash. The passenger, Deanna Fugate, 49, of La Porte City, was seriously hurt. A third passenger in the backseat was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

Police say Yochem was in an exit lane, trying to merge back into I-380 when he swerved quickly to avoid another vehicle and lost control. The crash closed the ramp for a couple of hours on Monday.

