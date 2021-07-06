Show You Care
Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that killed a boy on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park.

It was the second deadly incident on the ride in five years.

Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa, says the accident happened Saturday night on the Raging River. The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids.

It’s not clear what caused one boat carrying six people to flip. Altoona Police Department says 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died Sunday.

Another minor is in critical condition, and two more riders suffered minor injuries.

A 68-year-old seasonal employee died on the same ride in 2016 after becoming wedged between a boat and a concrete wall.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

