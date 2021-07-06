Show You Care
Cedar Rapids backyard fire destroys shed, attributed to fireworks

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A homeowner says fireworks may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a backyard garden shed and damaged a fence Monday night.

In a news release, officials said firefighters were called to the fire in the 600 block of Bartlet Court NW.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a 10 feet by 15 feet shed fully engulfed in flames and about 50 feet of wooden fence and several large trees burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading, but the shed was completely destroyed.

Officials said the owner of the residence and a neighbor said they saw fireworks being discharged near the shed just before the fire.

In total, officials estimate the fire caused about $3,200 in damage.

Officials said this is the 11th fire in Cedar Rapids due to fireworks since July 2.

Law enforcement reminds residents of Cedar Rapids that the discharge of fireworks within city limits is prohibited and can result in both criminal and civil liability.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

