Algona police called to home find 3 people dead inside

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A 911 call reporting a homicide at a home in northern Iowa led police to discover three people dead inside a south Algona home.

The discovery was made just before 8 p.m. Monday, when Algona police responded to the 911 call.

Police have not released the names of the dead or details about how they died.

Police did say there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies have been ordered to determine how the three died.

