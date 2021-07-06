Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Adventureland ordered to shutdown ride after fatal accident

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A regulator has ordered an Iowa amusement park not to restart a popular water ride pending an investigation into a boat accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and left his brother in critical condition.

Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts on Tuesday signed a cessation order that bars Adventureland Park from operating the Raging River until an investigation is complete and all hazards are corrected.

Adventureland, based near Des Moines in Altoona, voluntarily stopped operating the ride after Saturday night’s accident in which a boat carrying six members of a family flipped over.

Michael Jaramillo died Sunday from his injuries, and ABC’s “Good Morning America” reported Tuesday that one of his brothers remains hospitalized in a medically induced coma.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant

Latest News

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Police radio chatter reveals delay getting ambulance to Adventureland victims
Verizon Wireless 4G capabilities are coming to the Shoals area on June 21.
Verizon Wireless outage hits Eastern Iowa
Police say body of man found in freezer of vacant Iowa restaurant
A therapist at Tanager Place says they are seeing more teens needing mental health support...
Mental Health providers dealing with increase in young people needing services