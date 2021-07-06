Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

2 of 3 motorcyclists involved in 3-bike crash in Iowa die

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say two of three motorcycle drivers involved in a three-bike crash last week were killed in the collision, while the other was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on a county road south of Storm Lake in northwestern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 39-year-old Luis Angel Garcia Contreras, of Storm Lake, made a U-turn into the paths of the two other motorcycles driven by 28-year-old Phya Soe Aung and 30-year-old Martin de Jesus Cruz.

Aung and Cruz died at the scene. Contreras was taken to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
11 year-old identified as one killed in Adventureland Park accident
Ambulance leaving the scene of Interstate 380 crash.
Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
people shoot fireworks at each other in Memphis, Tennessee on July 4, 2021 (CNN).
Watch: Fireworks fight caught on camera in Memphis
Missing teen Ajla Pajazetovic
Operation Quickfind: Ajla Pajazetovic
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Deadly accident at Iowa amusement ride is 2nd since 2016
The Five Flags Center's general manager said they have already held around 20 concerts and...
Dubuque to participate in study to determine arts & culture impact on local economy
Freedom Festival
‘It was crazy busy. It was awesome’: Restaurants around downtown Cedar Rapids benefit from busy holiday weekend
Freedom Festival
Restaurants around downtown Cedar Rapids benefit from busy holiday weekend