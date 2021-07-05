Watch: Fireworks fight caught on camera in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN) - A fireworks fight was caught on camera in Memphis, Tennessee on the Fourth of July.

The video shows a group of people shooting large fireworks across a busy street and running into traffic towards another group of people. Many of the fireworks shoot and explode near the ground and near cars. Several vehicles are seen speeding away, one with a person hanging out of a sunroof.

There were no reports of injuries directly related to this incident.

