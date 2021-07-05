Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say two people were seriously hurt in a crash that shutdown the ramp from I-380 South onto Highway 30 on Monday.
Police say the rollover crash happened around 3:30 pm on Monday on the ramp from I-380 South to Highway 30. An Air Ambulance took at least one of those victims to a nearby hospital.
Police have not released any other details of the crash as of late Monday afternoon.
