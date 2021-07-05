Two seriously hurt in I-380, Highway 30 ramp crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say two people were seriously hurt in a crash that shutdown the ramp from I-380 South onto Highway 30 on Monday.

Police say the rollover crash happened around 3:30 pm on Monday on the ramp from I-380 South to Highway 30. An Air Ambulance took at least one of those victims to a nearby hospital.

Police officers and firefighters are on the scene of a serious injury accident on Hwy 30 near I-380. Hwy 30 is not accessible from southbound I-380. At least 2 victims have serious injuries as the result of a rollover accident. An air ambulance will be arriving on scene shortly. — Cedar Rapids Police (@CR_Police) July 5, 2021

Police have not released any other details of the crash as of late Monday afternoon.

