Six people hurt in crash in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A crash in Linn County hurt 6 people, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

This happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Cedar River Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a car heading north on Cedar River Road didn’t stop at a stop sign.

That’s when it pulled out in front of another vehicle heading east on Highway 30.

The driver of the car traveling north on Cedar River Road was identified as 18-year-old Messiah Tot.

His passenger was identified as 18-year-old Aleaha Anderman.

Both were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the car traveling east on Highway 30 was identified as 40-year-old Tisa Morgan.

Her passengers were identified as 41-year-old Shannon Leggett, 15-year-old Coven Morgan and 13-year-old Shelby Morgan.

Everyone inside both vehicles went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries.

