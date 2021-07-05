Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Six people hurt in crash in Linn County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A crash in Linn County hurt 6 people, including a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

This happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 30 and Cedar River Road.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a car heading north on Cedar River Road didn’t stop at a stop sign.

That’s when it pulled out in front of another vehicle heading east on Highway 30.

The driver of the car traveling north on Cedar River Road was identified as 18-year-old Messiah Tot.

His passenger was identified as 18-year-old Aleaha Anderman.

Both were not wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the car traveling east on Highway 30 was identified as 40-year-old Tisa Morgan.

Her passengers were identified as 41-year-old Shannon Leggett, 15-year-old Coven Morgan and 13-year-old Shelby Morgan.

Everyone inside both vehicles went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for injuries.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
One dead after accident at Adventureland Park
Police tape.
One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Crews respond to a garage fire in Linn County on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Garage catches fire near Hiawatha after fireworks incident

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope alert and well a day after intestinal surgery
Demolition crews set off a string of explosives Sunday night that brought down the last of the...
Search back on after rest of South Florida condo demolished
Roofing supplies.
Company looks to help someone with free roof repair
Fifth Season 8k.
Runners hit the streets in the return of the Fifth Season races