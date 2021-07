DES MOINESS, Iowa (WOI) -In less than two weeks, millions of families will receive the first of six child tax credit payments.

But some scammers are using this as a new opportunity with phishing emails and robocalls. The I-R-S says there’s one big way to avoid scammers: direct deposits.

Eligible families should start seeing the checks on July 15th.

