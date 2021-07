CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ajla Pajazetovic was last seen on June 26th, at 4030 37th Avenue SW. Authorities says she is 5′4″ and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Cedar Rapids police. That number is (319) 286-5491.

