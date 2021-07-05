Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One dead after accident at Adventureland Park

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday, July 3, 2021.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with Adventureland Park said one person is now dead after an accident on one of its rides in Altoona.

The park announced the death of a guest in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

In part, the post said, “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The park said a raft overturned at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Raging River.

Four people went to the hospital with one person in critical condition at the time.

No names have been released.

The park said the investigation is ongoing and the ride is still closed. 

Adventureland said it is working closely with both state and local authorities. 

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Police tape.
One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade
Crystal Arensdorf was last seen on early hours of July 4, 2001 at Knickers Saloon in downtown...
20 years after her disappearance, Crystal Arensdorf’s family remains hopeful for answers
Bimm Ridder is now selling custom face mask to try to make up for loss revenue.
Company that makes sports apparel in Cedar Rapids struggling to find workers

Latest News

Freedom Festival
Celebration of Freedom Fireworks return to Cedar Rapids
Freedom Festival
Celebration of Freedom Fireworks return to Cedar Rapids
Henry Dinkins
Henry Dinkins waives right to a speedy trial
Generic money
Scammers target Child Tax Credit