One dead after accident at Adventureland Park

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with Adventureland Park said one person is now dead after an accident on one of its rides in Altoona.

The park announced the death of a guest in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

In part, the post said, “At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite.”

The park said a raft overturned at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Raging River.

Four people went to the hospital with one person in critical condition at the time.

No names have been released.

The park said the investigation is ongoing and the ride is still closed.

Adventureland said it is working closely with both state and local authorities.

