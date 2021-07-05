Show You Care
Muggy day, scattered storms possible later today

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to be a hot start to the week as temperatures climb well into the 80s, with some locations reaching 90 this afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day and we will still hazy skies from the upper-level wildfire smoke. No air quality issues are expected. Humidity levels continue to stay high and heat index values could climb to the mid 90s.

Our next system will move in later in the day and could bring the chance of a few showers and storms during the evening north of Highway 20. Rain and storm chances increase for everyone Tuesday evening as our next system moves in. Highs then drop into the 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week with another storm chance on Friday.

