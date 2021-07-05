Show You Care
Keystone Pipeline company suing Biden Administration for $15 billion

By CNN
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) - The company behind the now blocked Keystone pipeline project wants the Biden Administration to pay $15 billion for cancelling the permit for the project.

TC Energy Corporation claims the U.S. government violated free trade obligations when it withdrew the company’s permit for the pipeline.

The Keystone pipeline was under construction to carry oil from Canada into the U.S. when the permit was revoked. The project has been a target for environmentalists for years who claim the pipeline will hurt the environment where it is built and encourage more use of fossil fuels.

Legally, TC Energy claims it is eligible to recover losses as part of the NAFTA agreement

