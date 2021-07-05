Show You Care
Isolated shower or storm possible north this evening

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another warm and muggy evening ahead, with the outside chance of an isolated shower or storm north of Highway 20.

Activity will be limited though, so most should stay dry. Lows fall toward the low 70s tonight.

Tuesday looks a lot like Monday in terms of how it will feel, with a late-day storm chance again, especially north. That precipitation sags southeast across eastern Iowa through Wednesday, also pulling in cooler temperatures.

A one-day warmup takes place on Friday with more storm chances, then a weekend cooldown before another warmup next week.

