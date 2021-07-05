Show You Care
Iowa Freedom Riders pausing Truth and Reconciliation meetings

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Freedom Riders announced Sunday they are doing a temporary pause on the People’s Truth and Reconciliation meetings. The group held their first meeting in the spring.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the group said “When we first started doing these meetings, we hoped it would be a safe and healing place for Black and Brown people in Johnson County to discuss the injustices they face on a daily basis.”

The group says the meetings have now become a place for white people to come and discuss their issues. They say “while their issues are valid, they are more likely to be heard by those in power.”

The Iowa Freedom Riders formed last year after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. The group says the PRTC meetings are not going away, and they will never stop fighting for the liberation and joy of Black and Brown people

