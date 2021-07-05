Show You Care
Holiday, fireworks fuel busy weekend for Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend was a busy one for police and fire calls in Cedar Rapids as some Fourth of July festivities went too far.

Cedar Rapids reported 10 fires associated with fireworks during the weekend while police issued 15 citations on 461 calls regarding fireworks. It is illegal to set off fireworks anytime in Cedar Rapids, despite it being legal to buy and sell them. Other towns do allow limited use of fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Overall police calls were down from 587 in 2020. That’s because Cedar Rapids police spokesperson Greg Buelow noted “last year was particularly challenging because public fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19.”

However, 2021 calls to police for fireworks were up compared to 2018 and 2019 in Cedar Rapids. Police responded to almost as many calls on Sunday (234) as they did in a 3-day period around the holiday in 2019 (290).

Cedar Rapids firefighters also responded to more than twice as many fires this holiday weekend (10) compared to 2020 (4). Two of those fires were for mutual aid. A few of the fires appeared intentional, according to Buelow, including one incident where kids lit bushes on fire and another in a Port-O-Johnny.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

