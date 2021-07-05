Show You Care
Henry Dinkins waives right to a speedy trial

Henry Dinkins
Henry Dinkins
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in the death of 10 year old Breasia Terrell of Davenport won’t go on trial until early next year.

48-year-old Henry Dinkins waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday. He faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Each charge carries a life sentence, if convicted. Dinkins pleaded not guilty last month.

Breasia Terrell disapearred on July 10th of last year. That’s the same day authorities took Dinkins into custody on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges. Authorities have previously said Dinkins took Terrell from an apartment, quote, “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her. Her remains were found on March 22nd in a pond north of DeWitt.

