Company looks to help someone with free roof repair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “A couple bought a home that had been sitting for 10-years, and they were trying to DIY it, but the derecho came through,” Kativa Weitzel, Young Construction Marketing Manager, said.

“Their roof was leaking, and it was something they needed more than you could imagine,” Dan Young, owner of Young Construction, said.

Young said they receive hundreds of pleas like these as part of their Roof Rescue program. People submit their stories to the company where one will receive a free roof.

“When you hear the stories of roof leaks or shingles blowing off could be a dangerous situation,” Weitzel said.

The roofing company opened a Cedar Rapids office right before the August 10 derecho, and saw the need first hand. It was their way of giving back to this hard-hit community as they add Cedar Rapids to the program with Waverly and Mason City.

“People were stuck in their homes for a whole year and in the Cedar Rapids area, it might have been an unsafe environment,” Kativa said.

That struggle of getting back on your feet wasn’t new to Young. He said every business owner goes through it when they started. After being around nearly 20 years, he said it was time to start giving back to those communities that have helped him along the way.

“When I started this, I had nothing but a car,” Young said. “I handed out flyers in grocery stores and remember starting that way.”

They had about 10 submissions as of Wednesday, and people had until Friday to submit their applications. One fortunate family will get a new roof, something Young and Weitzel said was the least they can do to help.

“We see tarps on the roof, still patches on the roof, and people saying please help, but we don’t know what to do next. It was a sign that we need to be here, and we need to be fill in gaps for this community,” Weitzel said.

