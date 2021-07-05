Anamosa gearing up to host overnight stop for RAGBRAI 2021

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) -Anamosa is getting ready to host an overnight stop for Day 5 of RAGBRAI on July 29th. The ride didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic.

In just a few weeks, the Wapsipinicon Country Club will be covered in tents, RV’s and buses, housing hundreds of cyclists passing through for RAGBRAI. Manager Dawn Meyer says they’re still looking for dozens of volunteers to set up, tear down, and help out on the big day.

“People to help park vehicles, people to take them to their campsites,” says Dawn Meyer, explaining just a few of the jobs that will need to be done. “We need to fence off our greens and our tee boxes so we can keep our course looking nice for the day after.”

Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone says one focus, and the inspiration for this year’s theme, is a 25-foot-tall statue paying tribute to Grant Wood’s American Gothic. “We have big pumpkins with Pumpkin Fest, we have the big house, and now we want the big sculptures here permanently. It’s kinda what Anamosa is all about,” says Boone.

The statue first visited Anamosa in 2018. Now, it’s back until May of next year. Boone says they’re hoping to raise enough money to keep it there permanently. “When we had it here before we had graduation pictures, we had marriage proposals, we had class reunions, all kinds of things. People really like to come, and people come from all over,” says Boone.

Boone says RAGBRAI is expected to bring around 20,000 visitors into the town, bringing important traffic to local businesses. “It’s huge, especially after the last year that we’ve all had. The businesses are really looking forward to it. We’ve had a lot of people volunteer,” says Boone. And, they’re still looking for more volunteers, as well as people willing to let riders camp out at their homes. Boone says on the day cyclists come in, they can use up to 300-400 volunteers.

Three local bands will be set up on East Main Street in Anamosa, along with a beer garden and food vendors. A second stage will be on North Ford Street, where people can watch a local dance company and participate in an Open Mic.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Anamosa’s RAGBRAI stop can find more information here.

