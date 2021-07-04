One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade

SLATER, Iowa (KCCI) - A car drove into a crowd leaving an Independence Day parade in Slater, located in Story County, killing one woman and injuring three others, according to law enforcement officials.

According to television station KCCI, the incident took place at about 11:00 a.m. near the corner of Main Street and Tama Street as the town’s parade ended. Eyewitnesses told KCCI that a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, operated by a 75-year-old person from Cambridge, was backing up from a private lawn when it entered a small gully, then the street where parade spectators were beginning to leave the area.

Mary Nienow, of Albert Lea, Minn., was killed after she was struck and dragged underneath the vehicle, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A 6-year-old child was also hit and dragged by the vehicle and was injured. They were transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center via air ambulance.

Another person was injured after being run over in the roadway, and they were transported to UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center via ambulance. A fourth person was hit by the car and thrown aside, being taken to a Des Moines hospital in a private vehicle.

Witnesses said that the driver appeared distraught and claimed that they confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

Passersby attempted to help the injured by lifting the car, and off-duty medical professionals rendered aid until first responders arrived.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.