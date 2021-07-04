A nice night for fireworks or other 4th of July celebrations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The holiday weekend marches on, with overall decent but warm conditions.

Temperatures should slowly fall into the mid to upper 70s by the time most fireworks displays start on Sunday evening, with no rain. Then, we head toward a low near 70 or so overnight with a bit of mugginess to the air.

The chance for a few scattered storms arrives north of U.S. Highway 20 on Monday, both near daybreak and after about 4:00 or 5:00 p.m., though they will be few and far between with several hours of completely dry time during the day.

Chances linger there on Tuesday with a front dropping through, spreading the threat for showers and storms across eastern Iowa on Tuesday night into Wednesday. More storms are a possibility on Friday, as temperatures generally trend cooler.

