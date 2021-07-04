Johnson County continues work to vaccinate rural areas

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -The U.S. may fall short of the President’s goal to have 70% of adults partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July. The CDC COVID-19 vaccine data tracker says right now, 67% of adults in the U.S. have gotten at least one vaccine.

More than 60% of adults in Iowa are fully vaccinated. In Johnson County, almost 74% of adults have at least one shot. 70% are fully vaccinated. While Johnson County Public Health says vaccinations have slowed down, many organizations are still working to get shots in arms.

Mercy Iowa City partnered with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa to host a clinic Saturday afternoon in Sharon Center, working to encourage vaccinations in more rural areas. Organizers say many people at the event were already vaccinated, but that it’s important to keep reaching rural communities. ”In any of the rural areas around Iowa, it’s more like 30% have been vaccinated. And we know we can’t necessarily get everyone to offer their arms up but we’d like to get them up to 60-70%,” says Kelley Donham with Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa.

Sam Jarvis with Johnson County Public Health says they know there are some people who won’t get the vaccine. But, they are still working to make it available, and switching strategy to promotion and getting answers to people who have questions about the vaccine. “Disease rates are down, certainly we’ve all seen a downward trend of COVID-19 disease cases, vaccinations are going up so these are all good things and so hopefully provide a lot of assurance and comfort,” says Jarvis.

Organizers with Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa say they plan to hold another vaccine event August 2nd at the Kalona Horse Sale.

