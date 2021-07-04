Show You Care
Iowa psychologist creates network to expand state mental health services

Mental Health Generic AP News source(AP Graphics Bank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) - More than 60% of rural Americans live in areas where there aren’t enough providers for mental health services. A clinical director at Central Iowa Psychological services in Ankeny says it’s a big problem in Iowa and across the nation.

Warren Phillips already started a program called Psychiatric and Behavior Health Consultation (PBHC). Medical providers can enroll in to help Iowans access these much-needed services.

The program is funded by a regional grant so providers can get enrolled for free online.

