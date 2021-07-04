Garage catches fire near Hiawatha after fireworks incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nobody was hurt in a garage fire in Hiawatha on Sunday afternoon related to the 4th of July holiday.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5810 Michael Drive on the edge of Hiawatha. Crews arrived to see a garage on fire, which was able to be extinguished quickly by firefighters.

Officials believe that the owner of the property was preparing private fireworks inside the garage to be set off later on Sunday evening, when he accidentally ignited them inside the garage leading to the fire.

The Hiawatha Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.