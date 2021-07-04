Show You Care
Garage catches fire near Hiawatha after fireworks incident

Crews respond to a garage fire in Linn County on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Crews respond to a garage fire in Linn County on Sunday, July 4, 2021.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nobody was hurt in a garage fire in Hiawatha on Sunday afternoon related to the 4th of July holiday.

At around 3:30 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5810 Michael Drive on the edge of Hiawatha. Crews arrived to see a garage on fire, which was able to be extinguished quickly by firefighters.

Officials believe that the owner of the property was preparing private fireworks inside the garage to be set off later on Sunday evening, when he accidentally ignited them inside the garage leading to the fire.

The Hiawatha Fire Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

