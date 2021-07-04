Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Multiple people were hurt in an incident involving a ride at Adventureland Park on Saturday evening.

According to television station KCCI, fire department officials said that a raft on the Raging River ride overturned at around 7:30 p.m. with six people on it. Four people were hurt and taken to area hospitals in the incident, with three having injuries that were described by park officials as critical.

Officials said that the placement of the ride within the park, which is distant from the park’s entrances, made efforts to respond difficult.

Adventureland said that the ride was inspected on Friday and found to be in “sound working order,” according to a post on its Facebook page.

KCCI reports that an employee was killed while working on the ride in June 2016, after he slipped and fell onto the conveyor belt at its loading area.

