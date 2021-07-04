Show You Care
Dry & warm holiday ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy 4th of July! Today is going to be a really nice day for any plans that you have or any events that you are attending.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We are still seeing impacts from upper-level wildfire smoke that is causing hazy skies, but the UV Index is still high & skin damage can happen quickly. Humidity levels will be a bit higher today as well.

If you are attending any firework shows tonight, expect clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. It’s going to be a hot start to the week as temperatures climb to near 90. Our next system will move in later in the day on Monday and could bring the chance of a few showers during the evening in our northeast and northwest zones. Rain and storm chances increase for everyone tomorrow night and into Tuesday. Highs then drop into the 70s and low 80s.

