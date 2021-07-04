Campers say experience has different feel after derecho

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The full-camping experience was in full effect July 3rd at Wanatee Park in Marion, complete with cooking beans and slices of fruit.

“We cook over the fire a lot,” said Samantha Gaspar of Marion.

Gasper, her husband Mike, and dog Harley spend at least one week a month during the summer camping in Wanatee Park.

David Holtz moved to Florida last year but lived in Cedar Rapids for 35-years. His family spent a lot of time camping at Wanatee Park over the years.

“We love being out in nature and the quiet of it,” said Holtz. “You can’t unplug because some of the larger campers have a lot of technology, but it was nice to be outside.”

Holtz and Gaspar both said it had a different feel following the August 10th derecho. 120-trees were cleared from the park since the storm hit.

“It was harder to find a spot in the shade, but they continue to work on it and take care of the landscape,” said Gaspar.

“When you drive to different parts of Cedar Rapids and Marion, not just the campground, you notice the open areas that you didn’t see before,” said Holtz.

The two campers said the most significant change was the aesthetic of the forestry around the park. Linn County Conservation Community Outreach Specialist Ryan Schlader said it was not stopping people from camping. They’ve seen an increase in the number of campers every year for the last decade.

“Campers didn’t seem to mind,” said Schlader. “They still came out to enjoy all the benefits of camping and being outdoors. We haven’t seen a drop-off.”

While the number of people wanting to camp continued to grow, Gaspar said people could take the derecho as a learning opportunity.

“The county has a lot of natural resources,” said Gaspar. We need to take care of them and invest in them.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.