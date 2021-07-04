Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of an incident at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday,...
Four people hurt when water ride flips at Adventureland
Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Police tape.
One person killed, 3 others injured, by car after central Iowa parade
Bimm Ridder is now selling custom face mask to try to make up for loss revenue.
Company that makes sports apparel in Cedar Rapids struggling to find workers
Crystal Arensdorf was last seen on early hours of July 4, 2001 at Knickers Saloon in downtown...
20 years after her disappearance, Crystal Arensdorf’s family remains hopeful for answers

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 70,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches