Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
One injured in Thursday night shooting in Cedar Rapids
Tents popping up around cedar Rapids after overflow shelter closes
Homeless man says Cedar Rapids housing issues are being hidden
People in Iowa are no longer required to obtain a permit to purchase or carry a gun, but they...
New state law no longer requires permit to purchase or carry a gun
Families could see a child tax credit in their bank accounts starting this month.
Families to begin receiving child tax credit this month

Latest News

LIVE: Biden takes tour of cherry farm in Mich.
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden going to Michigan to pitch his infrastructure package
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Mayor: 2 more bodies recovered from collapsed condo building
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95