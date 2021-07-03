Travel expected to surge for 4th of July weekend after last year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AAA Travel expects more than 47 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday weekend, and a majority of those travels being by car.

“It’s gonna be one of the biggest travel holidays probably of the year,” Trooper Bob Conrad, with the Iowa State Patrol, said.

Conrad and the rest of the Iowa State Patrol are prepared for the increase in road passengers.

“We know it’s going to be dangerous, we know we’re going to have a lot of travelers. So we have extra troopers out working,“ Conrad said.

Among the patrols, the biggest concern is impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired whether it’s drugs or alcohol, you won’t go home. It’s as simple as that,” Conrad said.

Conrad also says it is incredibly important all passengers in the car are wearing their seatbelts.

Not only is the state seeing an increase in road travelers, but its airport security checkpoint totals are close to pre-pandemic numbers. Pam Hinman, Communications Director for the Eastern Iowa Airport, says they were expecting about 1,900 passengers today.

“It was usually between 2,000 a day and 2,500, so you can see where we’re really getting close [to normal],“ Hinman said.

Hinman believes people are ready to travel again as more people get vaccinated.

“People do have that pent-up travel demand that’s not a cliche that’s a real thing,” Hinman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.