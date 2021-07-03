Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Travel expected to surge for 4th of July weekend after last year

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AAA Travel expects more than 47 million Americans will be traveling for the holiday weekend, and a majority of those travels being by car.

“It’s gonna be one of the biggest travel holidays probably of the year,” Trooper Bob Conrad, with the Iowa State Patrol, said.

Conrad and the rest of the Iowa State Patrol are prepared for the increase in road passengers.

“We know it’s going to be dangerous, we know we’re going to have a lot of travelers. So we have extra troopers out working,“ Conrad said.

Among the patrols, the biggest concern is impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired whether it’s drugs or alcohol, you won’t go home. It’s as simple as that,” Conrad said.

Conrad also says it is incredibly important all passengers in the car are wearing their seatbelts.

Not only is the state seeing an increase in road travelers, but its airport security checkpoint totals are close to pre-pandemic numbers. Pam Hinman, Communications Director for the Eastern Iowa Airport, says they were expecting about 1,900 passengers today.

“It was usually between 2,000 a day and 2,500, so you can see where we’re really getting close [to normal],“ Hinman said.

Hinman believes people are ready to travel again as more people get vaccinated.

“People do have that pent-up travel demand that’s not a cliche that’s a real thing,” Hinman said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Several new Iowa laws go into effect Thursday.
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday
Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
Bear that wandered through Iowa, several US states, dies in Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

Latest News

Local coffee company donating part of proceeds to fall and injured law enforcement
Local coffee company donating money towards injured law enforcement
Fireworks sign Iowa.
Caution urged with fireworks as dry conditions reign in parts of state
Fireworks stand Cedar Rapids.
Patchwork of rules for sale, use of fireworks across state
Johnson County updates emergency alert system
Johnson County Emergency Management updates alert system