Quiet, relatively comfortable for Saturday night fireworks

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet conditions prevail across eastern Iowa again this evening into tonight, though temperatures should stay somewhat warmer than the night before.

Lows drop to the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

4th of July festivities should not be impacted by the weather on Sunday, which stays very similar to Saturday though with a little extra cloudiness and a slightly stronger breeze. Highs near the upper 80s and low 90s.

Things stay dry until Tuesday into Wednesday, when shower and storm chances return. We see another chance for storms on Friday, as temperatures generally trend cooler than this weekend by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

