People gathering together for 4th of July regardless of the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From Dubuque’s Air Show, Coralville’s Fourth Fest, and the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival, 4th of July festivities canceled last year are back this weekend.

But this 4th of July, Iowans are celebrating freedom from both for the country and partially from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control reported 63.8% of adults at least partially vaccinated in the state. However, that is less than the White House’s goal to vaccinate 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by the holiday.

Regardless, people are happy to celebrate the 4th of July holiday in groups again. Those people include Julie Klammer, who lives in Independence. She said she’s organizing a party at her home to watch the fireworks.

Klammer said she hasn’t seen some people in her family since the pandemic began and is very excited to see her family.

“It was just we didn’t have anything to do,” Klammer said. “And we were used to hundreds of people being in our neighborhood from 8 am in the morning to 11 to midnight”

Klammer said she decorated her house with flags, flowers, a kiddie pool and a slip-n-slide for the party.

Michelle McBride, who is an organizer for the Celebrate Indee Festival, said she’s excited events are back for the 4th of July. She said the festival is taking all the CDC precautions necessary to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

McBride also said setting up for the festival is a lot of work.

