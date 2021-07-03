Patchwork of rules about purchase, use of fireworks in eastern Iowa cities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you plan to shoot off fireworks this weekend make sure you know the rules where you’re located.

Some cities allow them and others, like Cedar Rapids, do not. Even though it’s illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city of Cedar Rapids, you can still buy them there. Iowa Fireworks Company has a large tent set up on Bowling Street SW.

“We remind every single customer, we hand out a flier if they do live in Cedar Rapids. We do hand out a flier saying it is illegal to shoot off,” Kevin Dudley a manager at the store, said.

Dorla Lemke was shopping at the tent Thursday, she looks forward to the 4th of July every year.

“If we could celebrate it every day, we would,” Lemke said.

For Lemke, fireworks are part of it. And while she lives in Cedar Rapids, she knows she’ll have to celebrate elsewhere.

“Marion or Hiawatha or somewhere,” Lemke said. “There’s plenty of country out there somewhere, we’ve just got to find it.”

The state made fireworks legal in 2017, a moment Cedar Rapids Fire Marshal Vance McKinnon remembers well.

“That came in the 11th hour of the last day that as a city could do anything about it. So the first year the fireworks was kind of a free for all,” McKinnon said.

But cities can choose to restrict fireworks locally, which is what Cedar Rapids started doing the following year.

Some people and animals don’t appreciate the loud booms. Dr. Marty Weber at the Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital says it’s been even worse this past year.

“After the derecho, it seems like noise phobia worsened a lot in our, many of our client’s pets,” Weber said.

In some cases, it’s severe enough pets need anxiety medication. And since fireworks became legal at the state level, injuries from fireworks have increased significantly from what they were prior.

“The 4th of July is statistically when we are going to see those injuries happen,” McKinnon said.

Dudley is sharing tips on how people can enjoy the 4th of July tradition, safely.

“Never drink and light off fireworks, that is definitely unsafe. Do not ever relight a dud if there is a dud,” Dudley said. “Check with your city to make sure it is legal.”

