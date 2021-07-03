Lots of sunshine for the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Great weather expected for your holiday weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s, with a few areas nearing 90.

Mostly sunny skies through the day, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. You may notice a bit of haze in the sky as well from wildfire smoke that has traveled from Canada. Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

More sunshine expected tomorrow and higher humidity levels for the 4th of July. Highs will be on either side of 90. Humidity levels will continue to rise through early next week, highs on Monday will likely be at 90 all-around eastern Iowa. Rain and storm chances return by Tuesday.

