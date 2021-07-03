Local coffee company donating part of proceeds to fall and injured law enforcement

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - A coffee company in Linn County is donating its proceeds to the family of a law officer hurt in the line of duty.

Risen Warrior Coffee Company, in Ely, is supporting Linn County Deputy William Halverson, who was seriously hurt less than two weeks ago.

“A lot can happen over a cup of coffee,” Morgan Mehlert, Risen Warrior’s owner, said.

Morgan and his wife, Kayla, have been grinding and bagging coffee for the last nine months where they’ve shared their passion for a hot cup of joe and conversation with the community, as well as their support for law enforcement.

Kayla works as a reserve Johnson County Deputy, and Morgan works third-shift for the Hiawatha Police Department. He said he would have responded to the call the Halverson was shot while responding to a call of a robbery in Coggon at the Casey’s, but he was on vacation.

“Having that first responder mindset of wanting to be there was the hardest park,” Morgan said.

That was why the company decided a portion of all of its sales would be donated to Halverson’s family, and a special blend featuring an Iowa State Patrol badge was being sold to support Sgt. Jim Smith. Smith died on April 9 during a standoff.

“It was heartbreaking,” Kayla said. “You feel for the family.”

Now, the family was growing their business and allowing patrons to honor those who sacrifice themselves for others’ safety.

“People want to support law enforcement,” Kayla said. “This might not be something big, but it keeps these officers in people’s conversations and allows people to be a part of the impact.”

