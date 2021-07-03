Johnson County Emergency Management updates alert system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County has rolled out a new Emergency Management Alert System that’s catering to more Iowans.

With this new system, residents can receive alerts in many different ways including voice calls, emails, text messages, or through social media. It now also offers updates in 40 different languages. Residents can also now customize the type of alerts they want, provide critical information on any special needs, and register multiple people and addresses all under one account for their family or household.

According to the Johnson County Emergency Communications team, Alert Iowa has been the primary notification method for over ten years.

Officials with the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa say this update is welcome.

”5% of Iowa’s population is from the immigrant community, that’s about 200,000 people within the immigrant community, many of which their primary language is not English. So this is very important, this is very important for the Latino community,” Joe Enriquez Henry, the political director for LULAC, said.

In the previous years, this system has sent out on average about one alert per month. Staff with emergency communication say it has proved very helpful in situations like a missing person report, a pipeline leak, or a landfill fire.

All residents who were receiving alerts from the agency will have to create a new account on the Johnson County Emergency Management website to continue to get alerts. Anyone who wants to start getting them now can also sign up on the website.

