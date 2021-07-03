Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two people after their bodies were found in a parked car in a state recreation area.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2, staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were performing a routine check after park hours of Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, located north of Palo. A park ranger located a parked car in the parking lot on the north side of the dam and went to check on it, finding the bodies of one male and one female.

Officials said that they do not believe the public is in any danger. Pleasant Creek remains open as usual.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the DNR in its investigation.

