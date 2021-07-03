Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque considering program to put solar panels on homes

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday.

The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes. The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents.

Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs.

The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
One injured in Thursday night shooting in Cedar Rapids
Tents popping up around cedar Rapids after overflow shelter closes
Homeless man says Cedar Rapids housing issues are being hidden
People in Iowa are no longer required to obtain a permit to purchase or carry a gun, but they...
New state law no longer requires permit to purchase or carry a gun
Families could see a child tax credit in their bank accounts starting this month.
Families to begin receiving child tax credit this month

Latest News

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, near Palo, on May 22, 2021.
Investigation underway after two bodies found in car near Palo
Grain bins at an ethanol plant.
Court strikes Trump EPA rule for full-year 15% ethanol sales
Tee Me.
Man converts vaccine-tracking website into tee time scheduler
Setup of Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular.
Preparations underway for return of Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular