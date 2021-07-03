Dubuque considering program to put solar panels on homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday.

The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes. The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents.

Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs.

The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.

