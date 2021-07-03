Show You Care
Court strikes Trump EPA rule for full-year 15% ethanol sales

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court says a 2019 Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months is contrary to federal law.

Friday’s ruling deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers. They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through the year-round sale of the higher ethanol blend. The Trump administration made the change to allow for year-round E15 sales to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers.

Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found that federal law is clear that lawmakers did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round.

