20 years after her disappearance, Crystal Arensdorf’s family remains hopeful for answers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been two long decades for Crystal Arensdorf’s family as they still wait for answers on what happened to her after she disappeared in the early hours of July 4, 2001.

”It feels like it was just yesterday and then it feels like it has been forever,” Jennifer Beam, Crystal’s sister, said. “She pops into your head every day, you know.”

It has been long, but the family remembers her, even as she was only 20, 20 years ago when she was last seen.

”She could light a room up with her smile,” Michael Beam, her brother, said. “I mean, knock-down gorgeous smile, it made you happy inside to see it.”

Arensdorf was last seen at Knicker’s Saloon, a bar in downtown Dubuque, early July 4th, 2001. The concern came when Arensdorf did not show up for work the next morning. Investigators cleared her boyfriend from any wrongdoing at the time, as well as two brothers who were at the bar that night. The only charge that came was for a bartender at Knicker’s for serving alcohol to a minor.

Arensdorf’s siblings said they have knocked on doors, searched lands, and worked with the police in an effort to find her.

”I felt like I was there every day just looking over things and talking to them about what may have been and what I thought,” Jennifer said.

”We do not even have a place to remorse. You do not have a place to go where you can just sit down and say, ‘Hey, Crystal. I miss you to death,’” Michael said.

But still, 20 years later, they are not giving up hope, still hoping someone will come forward.

”No matter what you have and what you know about, it is time,” Jennifer said. “Whether you think it is small and it is not going to solve the case it may fit into, I believe there are like 20 binders down there at the police station of information, it may fit into the missing puzzle piece.”

They said they are not optimistic the outcome will be what they would like, but they at least want to know what happened to Crystal.

”We do not have a lot of hope on it being a positive outcome, and that is what scares me,” Jennifer said. “Because, at that point, do we really want to know what happened to her? But we also need that closure, so I need to know.”

The 4th of July has become a dreaded holiday for the family. The siblings say, though, they want to spread the word so no other family has to go through what they went through.

“I really hope that people out this weekend take extra precaution and realize what their surroundings are,” Michael said. “We never thought anything like this could happen to us and it did.”

