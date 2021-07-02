Swisher’s annual Bourbon and Blues Fest kicks off Friday
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Ridge will kick off its 12th annual Bourbon and Blues Fest in Swisher on Friday.
The festival features locally produced spirits along with local and national blues musicians.
This year, organizers say the event will also include two, ticketed shows at DanceMor Ballroom.
Organizers released the following schedule of events:
FRIDAY, JULY 2
Main Stage (Free)
- 4 p.m. Kris Lager
- 6:30 p.m. FunkDaddies
Barn Jams After Dark
- 9 p.m. Kris Lager Band
SATURDAY, JULY 3
Main Stage
- 1 p.m. Billy Heller
- 4 p.m. Joe & Vicki Price
- 6:30 p.m. Rev. Raven & Chain Smoking Altar Boys
Barn Jams After Dark
- 9 p.m. Mike Zito with Special Guest Kevin BF Burt
SUNDAY, JULY 4
Main Stage (Free)
1 p.m. Tanya English Band
5 p.m. Cristina Vane Trio
MONDAY, JULY 5
Main Stage (Free)
- 1 p.m. Craig Erickson
