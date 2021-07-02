Show You Care
Swisher’s annual Bourbon and Blues Fest kicks off Friday

Cedar Ridge will kick off its 12th annual Bourbon and Blues fest in Swisher on Friday.
Cedar Ridge will kick off its 12th annual Bourbon and Blues fest in Swisher on Friday.(Cedar Ridge)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Ridge will kick off its 12th annual Bourbon and Blues Fest in Swisher on Friday.

The festival features locally produced spirits along with local and national blues musicians.

This year, organizers say the event will also include two, ticketed shows at DanceMor Ballroom.

Organizers released the following schedule of events:

FRIDAY, JULY 2

Main Stage (Free)

  • 4 p.m. Kris Lager
  • 6:30 p.m. FunkDaddies

Barn Jams After Dark

  • 9 p.m. Kris Lager Band

SATURDAY, JULY 3

Main Stage

  • 1 p.m. Billy Heller
  • 4 p.m. Joe & Vicki Price
  • 6:30 p.m. Rev. Raven & Chain Smoking Altar Boys

Barn Jams After Dark

  • 9 p.m. Mike Zito with Special Guest Kevin BF Burt

SUNDAY, JULY 4

Main Stage (Free)

1 p.m. Tanya English Band

5 p.m. Cristina Vane Trio

MONDAY, JULY 5

Main Stage (Free)

  • 1 p.m. Craig Erickson

For more information, click here.

