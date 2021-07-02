Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sweet corn returns next week in Dubuque, soon in Cedar Rapids

(Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)
(Allison Wong/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fincel’s Sweet Corn will be available starting July 7.

In a Facebook post, Fincel’s said the corn will be at ShopKo and Blain’s Farm and Fleet starting at 8 a.m.

For Cedar Rapids residents, Knights Sweet Corn said in a Facebook post it’s not quite ready yet, but it’s getting close to bringing its sweet corn to Hy-Vee stores across the city.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Several new Iowa laws go into effect Thursday.
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday
Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
Bear that wandered through Iowa, several US states, dies in Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

Latest News

Iowa Hawkeyes football tickets to go on sale in July as Kinnick Stadium preps to open at full capacity
Iowa man gets 8 months in prison for unemployment fraud
COVID-19 vaccine.
Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 96 COVID-19 cases Friday
(Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road