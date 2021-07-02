Sweet corn returns next week in Dubuque, soon in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Fincel’s Sweet Corn will be available starting July 7.
In a Facebook post, Fincel’s said the corn will be at ShopKo and Blain’s Farm and Fleet starting at 8 a.m.
For Cedar Rapids residents, Knights Sweet Corn said in a Facebook post it’s not quite ready yet, but it’s getting close to bringing its sweet corn to Hy-Vee stores across the city.
