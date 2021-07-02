Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a body was found along a rural road in southwestern Iowa.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that the body was found Thursday along the road in rural Adair County.

Investigators have not provided details about the discovery or the person found, saying only that the victim was an adult and the death is being investigated as suspicious.

The site where the body was found is about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.