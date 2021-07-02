Pilot, passenger killed in small plane crash in Lamoni Thursday

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday confirmed two people died in the plane crash that occurred in Lamoni on Thursday morning.

According to the FAA report, the single-engine plane attempted to land, but took off immediately and appeared to stall on departure, resulting in the crash.

The pilot and one passenger died in the crash.

People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

Officials have not released the names of the people who died.

