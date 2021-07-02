Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger killed in small plane crash in Lamoni Thursday

(KY3)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday confirmed two people died in the plane crash that occurred in Lamoni on Thursday morning.

According to the FAA report, the single-engine plane attempted to land, but took off immediately and appeared to stall on departure, resulting in the crash.

The pilot and one passenger died in the crash.

People working near the crash site told KCCI that they heard what sounded like an explosion around the time of the crash.

Officials have not released the names of the people who died.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Several new Iowa laws go into effect Thursday.
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday
Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
Bear that wandered through Iowa, several US states, dies in Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

Latest News

(Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
Coralville's 4thFest begins Friday
A Des Moines woman is getting ready to spend eight years in federal prison for causing damage...
Des Moines woman sentenced for pipeline vandalism says actions mischaracterized
In Polk County, jail photos aren't only public record, they're an open record, and some legal...
Iowa legal expert explains problem with jail booking photos remaining public record