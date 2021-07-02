Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One killed in crash northwest of Dunkerton Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles killed one person northwest of Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol said it responded to the crash at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond Roads.

They say a Sedan did not stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV.

One person in the sedan died.

The patrol said people in both vehicles were hurt.

They have not released any names.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Coralville Perkins.
Fire at Coralville Perkins causes $500,000 in damage, determined accidental
Several new Iowa laws go into effect Thursday.
New Iowa laws go into effect starting Thursday
Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
Bear that wandered through Iowa, several US states, dies in Louisiana
Officials investigating reports of small plane crash in Iowa
38-year-old Terry Lockamy faces three counts of animal abuse and animal neglect.
Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after officials say video footage shows dog abuse

Latest News

In Polk County, jail photos aren't only public record, they're an open record, and some legal...
Iowa legal expert explains problem with jail booking photos remaining public record
Families could see a child tax credit in their bank accounts starting this month.
Families to begin receiving child tax credit this month
A Des Moines woman is getting ready to spend eight years in federal prison for causing damage...
Des Moines woman speaks after receiving 8 year prison sentence for pipeline vandalism
A crash involving two vehicles killed one person northwest of Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.
One killed in crash northwest of Dunkerton Thursday