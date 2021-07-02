One killed in crash northwest of Dunkerton Thursday

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles killed one person northwest of Dunkerton Thursday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol said it responded to the crash at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond Roads.

They say a Sedan did not stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV.

One person in the sedan died.

The patrol said people in both vehicles were hurt.

They have not released any names.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.