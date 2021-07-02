One injured in Thursday night shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man went to the hospital after a shooting in Cedar Rapids Thursday night.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of 10th Street Northwest.

That’s not far from Harrison Elementary.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings.

While they were investigating, a man walked to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He’s expected to survive.

His name has not been released and there have been no arrests made in this incident.

