Omaha businessman 1 of 2 people killed in Iowa plane crash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMONI, Iowa (AP) — A well-known Omaha, Nebraska, businessman was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane this week in south-central Iowa, according to the man’s brother.

Kevin Paladino tells the Omaha World-Herald that his brother, 54-year-old Dave Paladino, was flying the plane that crashed Thursday near the Lamoni Municipal Airport, killing him and a young relative.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Friday that two people had died in the crash, but said the agency does not identify people involved in crashes.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office on Friday declined to release the names of those killed.

Kevin Paladino said his brother was flying from Omaha to an Iowa lake property when it crashed as it tried to land at the Lamoni airport.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

