New state law no longer requires permit to purchase or carry a gun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple laws went into effect on July 1, including no longer requiring firearm purchasers and carriers to hold a state-issued permit.

”The law basically says that it is up to you to know if you can possess a firearm or not,” said Linn County Sheriff, Brian Gardner.

Previously, those who desired a firearm were required to apply for a permit through their local sheriff’s office.

Gardner says this new law makes things harder on his officers.

“No longer will there be a permit to be able to look at to be able to say oh the person has a permit, therefore, they’re legally able to possess the weapon,” Sheriff Gardner said. “Now if a peace officer finds a person with a weapon, and they need to confirm in fact that they’re legally able to carry that weapon, and they don’t meet a prohibitor it’s a lengthier process.”

You are still able to obtain a permit through your local sheriff’s office, which lasts for 5 years and allows you to take your gun across state lines.

This new law does not mean that Iowans will be able to walk into a firearm store and leave with a gun that same day. There still will be background checks and federal forms that are required to be filled out.

“It used to be if you had a permit you walked in filled out paperwork, bought the gun, and took it home. Now with the new laws if you don’t have a permit we have to do a NIX background check and then hold the gun for three days before you can actually possess it,” said Bob Ducharme, owner of Tactical Creations in Vinton.

Ducharme says having a permit would allow you to purchase and possess the gun that same day. He also says he will be charging his clients a fee to hold the gun during that 3 day waiting period.

One of the largest controversies surrounding the new law is the private sale of firearms. Without a permit, it would be up to the seller to research to see if the buyer meets the proper qualifications to purchase the firearm.

If a person sells a gun to someone who is barred from owning them, it is a Class D felony.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.